The Black Adam Trailer Is Out
The first “Black Adam” Trailer is finally out. According to Yahoo, the movie “follows the story of Johnson’s character after he is freed from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the powers of Egyptian gods.” On Twitter, fans had mixed reviews about the clip. One said, “trailer was released and now my disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.” Another added, “Everything looks so good except the colour of the movie. Why so yellow??” “Black Adam” will be in theaters on October 21st.
Did you like the trailer?