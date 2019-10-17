THE CASH PAYOUT IS BACK ON KIXIE 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: There’s a discussion on Reddit about things men do that they THINK are okay but are actually creepy. Some of the top answers are: Asking a woman, “Where’s my hug?” . . . saying “You’re perfect” within a few minutes of meeting someone . . . and asking a woman you just met if she lives alone.
FULL STORY: There’s a discussion on Reddit about things men do that they THINK are okay but are actually creepy. So please . . . PLEASE . . . take these to heart.
Here are some of the top answers . . .
1. Asking a woman, “Where’s my hug?”
2. Saying something like, “You’re perfect” within a few minutes of meeting someone.
3. Moving a woman’s clothing to get a better look at her tattoo.
4. Hassling someone for a date because you know she doesn’t have a boyfriend.
5. Giving unsolicited shoulder massages.
6. When a woman is walking on the sidewalk, driving slowly next to them to try to talk to them.
7. Casually touching a woman’s thigh or back while you’re talking to her.
8. Blocking an exit when you’re trying to start a conversation, or restricting a woman’s movement in any way.
9. Asking a woman you just met if she lives alone.
10. Getting sexually explicit the first time you’re texting.