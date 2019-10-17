THE CASH PAYOUT IS BACK ON KIXIE 107.5

      Weather Alert

The 10 Things Men Do That They Think Are Okay But Are Actually Super Creepy

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  There’s a discussion on Reddit about things men do that they THINK are okay but are actually creepy.  Some of the top answers are:  Asking a woman, “Where’s my hug?” . . . saying “You’re perfect” within a few minutes of meeting someone . . . and asking a woman you just met if she lives alone.

FULL STORY:  There’s a discussion on Reddit about things men do that they THINK are okay but are actually creepy.  So please . . . PLEASE . . . take these to heart.

Here are some of the top answers . . .

1.  Asking a woman, “Where’s my hug?”

2.  Saying something like, “You’re perfect” within a few minutes of meeting someone.

3.  Moving a woman’s clothing to get a better look at her tattoo.

4.  Hassling someone for a date because you know she doesn’t have a boyfriend.

5.  Giving unsolicited shoulder massages.

6.  When a woman is walking on the sidewalk, driving slowly next to them to try to talk to them.

7.  Casually touching a woman’s thigh or back while you’re talking to her.

8.  Blocking an exit when you’re trying to start a conversation, or restricting a woman’s movement in any way.

9.  Asking a woman you just met if she lives alone.

10.  Getting sexually explicit the first time you’re texting.

 

 