The Cast of ‘Martin’ Reuniting
If you’re a fan of the series Martin you’ll be happy to know that the cast is getting together to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of the series.
The original cast of Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and other special guests will reunite for the special set for BET+ later this year.
There will also be a tribute to Thomas Mikal Ford who played Tommy in the sitcom but passed away at the age of 52.
Comedian Affion Crockett will serve as the host of the special.
What is your most memorable Martin moment?