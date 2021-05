If you’re a fan of The Masked Singer you’ll be happy to know that it’s coming back for a sixth season.

The news was revealed by Fox during the reveal of its 2021/2022 TV schedule.

This new take on a singing competition was bound to be renewed because of its huge success and will stay at the Wednesday 8 p.m. time slot this fall.

Season five will come to an end on May 26.

