The Voice of Disney’s Sebastian Has Passed Away

Sam Wright, the voice of Sebastian in the Disney film The Little Mermaid, has passed away.

The news was broken by people from his hometown in Montgomery, New York via Facebook.

Before becoming famous for his voice work of the cartoon crustacean, Sam worked on shows like

The Cosby Show, Enos, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more.

The citizens of his hometown didn’t announce Wright’s cause of death.

