The Weeknd has a song with Aaliyah dropping real soon

  • A posthumous album from Aaliyah is dropping soon, and a track featuring The Weeknd called ‘Poison’ is coming out from the album.
  • The track has been sent to various radio stations so it is a matter of time before it is fully released to the masses.
  • This new album will feature music from The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Future, Drake, and more, reportedly.
  • Many fans online are excited about this new track with Aaliyah and The Weeknd.
  • Which is your favorite Aaliyah song of all time?
