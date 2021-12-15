Weather Alert
WKXI
Shows
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Weather
WAPT Weather
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Adult R&B
The Weeknd has a song with Aaliyah dropping real soon
A posthumous album from Aaliyah is dropping soon, and a track featuring The Weeknd called ‘Poison’ is coming out from the album.
The track has been sent to various radio stations so it is a matter of time before it is fully released to the masses.
This new album will feature music from The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Future, Drake, and more, reportedly.
Many fans online are excited about this new track with Aaliyah and The Weeknd.
Which is your favorite Aaliyah song of all time?
Recently Played
December 21st, 2021
View full playlist
Shows
Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Weather
WAPT Weather
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On