This Is Tiffany Haddish’s Dating Dealbreaker

If you’re trying to date Tiffany Haddish, one thing has to be for you to have a chance: your credit score. Extra’s Billy Bush asked the once-married actor and comedian who once had a relationship with Common if she’d get married again. “Will you ever ask me?” said Tiffany. “If I asked you, would you say yes?” Asked Billy, to which Tiffany replied, I’d ask, what’s your credit score?” According to Tiffany, your credit score is a “grownup report card that shows how responsible you are with your money, and how responsible you are with your money is probably how responsible you’ll be with my heart.”

