THURSDAY MORNING ENJOYMENT ON WKXI 107.5

Tune in to Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and enjoy your Thursday Morning with Lady Vee. You will have a chance to win $1,000 in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest, just listen for the keyword then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to be a winner. Not only that but you can take The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little better and make your day. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out all you have to do is text me @601-837-1075 or give me a call @601-995-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. We can’t forget the great music from back-n-the-day mixed just the way you like it. Enjoy your Thursday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5
Three Easy Ways to Make Better Coffee at Home
HIGHLIGHTS: If you want to make better coffee at home, make sure you’re using good-tasting water . . . try grinding your own beans to get more flavor . . . and don’t use skim milk as creamer. It dilutes the flavor, but doesn’t add much to it.
FULL STORY: If you’re sick of dropping $5 at Starbucks every day, here are three easy ways to make better coffee at home . . .
1. Use better water. If you don’t like the taste of your tap water on its own, don’t use it for coffee either. Especially if you have hard water, or use a water softener. Investing in bottled water, or using a Brita can make your coffee taste a lot better.
2. Grind your own beans. Pre-ground coffee gets stale really fast. So it isn’t as fresh and has a lot less flavor. Even if whole beans cost a little more, it might be worth it. You can get a cheap electric grinder on Amazon for 10 or 20 bucks.
3. Make sure you’re adding to the flavor, not just diluting it. One mistake people make is using skim milk instead of whole milk or creamer. Low-fat milk is a little more watery, and doesn’t add much to the taste.
Whole milk has more calories, but you’re not using very much. One ounce of skim has about 10 calories, compared to 18 for whole milk.