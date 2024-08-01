Tiffany Haddish Used To Sell Her Panties

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Tiffany Haddish performs onstage during BET Experience presented by Walmart - Chris Spencer Presents: Chris Spencer Feat. Tiffany Haddish at The Miracle Theater on June 28, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Tiffany Haddish has shared that she used to sell her underwear and say they were Halle Berry’s. TMZ shared the story, saying, “Tiffany says she would post an ad on Craigslist back in the day, claiming to be Halle’s housekeeper. And she says folks would shell out $300 for panties they thought belonged to HB.” The outlet added, “Instead, people were actually buying Tiffany’s underwear. And she says her fake housekeeper persona was known as Rosalinda.”

On a TMI scale from 1 – 100, where do you place that story?