Tiffany Haddish Used To Sell Her Panties
Tiffany Haddish has shared that she used to sell her underwear and say they were Halle Berry’s. TMZ shared the story, saying, “Tiffany says she would post an ad on Craigslist back in the day, claiming to be Halle’s housekeeper. And she says folks would shell out $300 for panties they thought belonged to HB.” The outlet added, “Instead, people were actually buying Tiffany’s underwear. And she says her fake housekeeper persona was known as Rosalinda.”
On a TMI scale from 1 – 100, where do you place that story?