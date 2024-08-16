Tina Knowles’ Divorce Is Finalized

Tina Knowles is single again. After being separated from actor Richard Lawson for a year, their divorce is finalized. The two have plenty of assets, but things ended with Tina agreeing to a settlement of over a quarter million dollars to Richard. Court documents also revealed that Richard is “prohibited” from talking about family secrets, including the daughters, grandchildren, and their spouses. Tina and Richard got married in 2015 and separated in 2023. “Irreconcilable differences” was listed as the reason for the divorce.

