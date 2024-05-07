Tina Knowles Gives Rare Update On Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Twins
Recently, Tina Knowles opened up about Rumi and Sir and shared an update on Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins. Tina said, “Rumi is amazing — an amazing artist, painter and creator. How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion.” She continued on Sir, “[He] does all of the numbers stuff, so he’s not into fashion as much.” She added about her daughter, “We’re from Texas. We’ve been part of that culture for a long time, and I was very excited about it. She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I’m really proud of that.”
What unique qualities do each of your children have?