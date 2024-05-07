Tina Knowles Gives Rare Update On Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Twins

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

Recently, Tina Knowles opened up about Rumi and Sir and shared an update on Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins. Tina said, “Rumi is amazing — an amazing artist, painter and creator. How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion.” She continued on Sir, “[He] does all of the numbers stuff, so he’s not into fashion as much.” She added about her daughter, “We’re from Texas. We’ve been part of that culture for a long time, and I was very excited about it. She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I’m really proud of that.”

