‘Tina’ Premieres to 1.1 Million Viewers, the Most for an HBO Doc Since 2019’s ‘Leaving Neverland’

HBO’s Tina Turner documentary debuted to about 100,000 more viewers than the Bee Gees documentary did in December.

The doc premiered Saturday night to more than 1.1 million total viewers across all HBO platforms.

‘Tina’ is the biggest premiere for an HBO documentary since 2019’s Leaving Neverland

‘Tina’ is officially the top documentary in the HBO Max era.

Have you watched it yet? What was something you were surprised to learn?