CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Tito Jackson of The Jacksons performs on stage during Day 2 of the Cambridge Club Festival at Childerley Orchard on June 11, 2022 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

Tito Jackson is officially a resident of Claremore, Oklahoma.”I always wanted to get away from the West Coast and experience living somewhere with new people and new culture,” the celeb told the media outlet Tulsa World. They add that he lives in the countryside and loves utilizing his patio and enjoying the nature around him.

