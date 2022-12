According to TMZ: Tory Lanez is guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020 … a jury has decided.

The verdict came in Friday, just before the holiday — where a group of L.A. jurors found the Canadian rapper guilty of all three charges against him — felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.



After the verdict was read, several members of Tory’s family — including his dad and stepmom — calling the jurors evil.



