Traci Braxton Has Died From Cancer
The Big DM is sending our deepest condolences to the Braxton family during this difficult time.
Traci Braxton, the sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, has sadly passed away.
Toni shared the news on social media, writing, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”
Traci had been privately battling Esophageal cancer before dying.
Traci appeared on the reality show “Braxton Family Values” with her family beginning in 2011.
Traci was 50 years old.
Now that Traci Braxton has sadly passed away, Essence is honoring her and her husband.
They have shared several pics of the couple from their time together.
Traci and Kevin Surratt had just celebrated 25 years of marriage last year.
Traci once shared her thoughts on love by saying, “As long as you have love, anything can heal. Anything is possible.”
What couple in your life do you look up to?