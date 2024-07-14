Trump Survives Assassination Attempt at Rally
According to CNN: FBI says shooter acted alone in assassination attempt on Trump:
What we know now
- President Joe Biden has ordered an independent review of security measures at Saturday’s campaign rally where Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt.
- In an address Sunday, Biden once again condemned the violence and urged Americans to let the FBI investigation unfold. He plans to speak again from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. ET.
- Trump, who says he was shot in the ear, was rushed off the stage to safety Saturday night with blood on his face. The gunman and an audience member are dead, while two attendees who were injured are now stable, according to law enforcement.
- The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The agency said that Crooks acted alone and that it is still actively investigating his background, including working to gain access to his phone.
- The Secret Service is now facing serious questions — and calls for congressional investigations — into the handling of security around the rally.
