TUESDAY MORNING EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

The excitement starts on Soft Soul Kixie with Lady Vee and the Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest. All you have to do is listen for the keyword and then go to our website @ wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000. If you are a little down and not feeling your best, then why not try The Tuesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out then give me a call and I will be glad to recognize your special day. You already know we have the best old school and current music that will make your Tuesday.
When Are You Too Old to Use Slang Terms Like “Bae” and “Hangry”? Plus the Slang Terms We Hate the Most
FULL STORY: A new survey asked people when someone is TOO OLD to use slang terms like “bae” and “hangry.” I would’ve voted for something like age 12, but they didn’t ask me.
The majority of people say you need to stop using slang terms when you hit 43. But one in four people think you need to stop when you’re 25.
The survey also found the slang terms we find the must annoying. And here are some of the highlights . . .
1. GOAT, which stands for “Greatest Of All Time.”
2. Bae, which people use instead of “baby” for their significant other.
3. Hangry, which means you’re so hungry you’re angry.
4. Fleek, which means “on point.”
5. Clap back, which is a slang way of saying “retort.”