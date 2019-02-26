TUESDAY MORNING FUN ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. The Spice Girls were originally going to be called Touch. And “Titanic”was in movie theaters for so long, it became the first movie ever to come out on VHS while it was still being shown in theaters.

FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The Spice Girls were originally going to be called Touch, and their fifth member was a woman named Melanie Coloma, not Victoria Beckham.

2. If Brooklyn were its own city and not just a borough of New York, it would be the fourth largest city in the country.

3. “Titanic” was in movie theaters for so long, it became the first movie ever to come out on VHS while it was still being shown in theaters.

4. William Howard Taft is the only president who went on to serve on the Supreme Court. He was picked for the court eight years after being president.

5. Denny’s isn’t named after anyone. It started as a donut shop called Danny’s Donuts in Lakewood, California . . . and the founders picked “Danny” because it started with a “D,” like donuts.

They eventually changed the name to Denny’s because people were confusing it with another chain called Coffee Dan’s . . . and that name stuck.