The 36th annual Stellar Awards is back and in person.

Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr will co-host.

The show will be taped on July 10 in Nashville, TN.

Performances include, Jonathan McReynolds, J.J. Hairston, Maverick City Music, Pastor Mike, Jr and Tamela Mann.

The Clark Sisters will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards will air on TV starting on August 7th through September 5th.