Tyler James Williams Wants This Singer To Star In ‘Abbott Elementary’

Recently, Tyler James Williams, who stars in Abbott Elementary, shared which singer he wants to play his sibling in the series. Williams said, “I would love to see Solange [Knowles] as a cousin. I feel like we look alike.” He continued, “It’s like us and then my dad is Orlando [Jones]. Yeah, I think Solange would be great. Just add a family member.” He added about this character, “The overall goal for me here is to show not only Black male educators in a certain light, but then also Black men in a certain light that are allowed to be emotional and have full emotional spectrums, and then also be in love.” Williams continued, “It’s one of the most important things I’ve ever done in my career is showing this, especially with the platform that we have.”

