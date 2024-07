NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Tyra Banks attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

You scream, I scream, Tyra screams for ice cream! Supermodel Tyra Banks is opening her first ice cream shop, Smize & Dream, in Washington, D.C. According to reports, the frozen custard shop will be a pop-up location in Woodley Park near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. The store will open its doors on July 19.

What are your top three summertime treats to cool you off?