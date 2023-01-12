Tyrese Shared His Love & Admiration For Will Smith

Tyrese recently shared his love, support, and admiration for Will Smith and names him his biggest influence. Tyrese said alongside a picture of himself and Will, “I’m still team WILL SMITH there’s nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life.” He continued, “I’m just saying, man…. Move on already I just watched EMANCIPATION for the 3rd time I just can’t believe how masterful this overall movie is.” This isn’t the first time Tyrese has shown love to Will Smith, but it is very clear that Tyrese has been inspired by Will Smith’s career.

Why do you think it is wrong for someone to still be upset at Will Smith for the slap at the Oscars?