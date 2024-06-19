Unreleased LL Cool J x Eminem Song, ‘Murdergram’ Surfaces Online

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: LL Cool J performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration on December 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

LL Cool J and Eminem’s unreleased track, ‘Murdergram,’ has been leaked, causing fans to doubt its official release. The song was expected to appear on LL Cool J’s upcoming album, but its fate is now uncertain. The leak has sparked ethical debates among fans, with some pointing to Eminem’s past comments on leaks and piracy. On June 11, a member of X allegedly published a clip of the now-leaked tune, teasing the full leak. If the song appears on the album, it will be a Q-Tip production. The user also claimed the track was recorded as far back as 2022.

Have you heard “Murdergram?” What do you think of LL’s verses?