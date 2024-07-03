Usher and Janet Jackson headline 30th Essence Festival of Culture

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Janet Jackson performs during the sold-out World AIDS Day concert event presented by the global, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, AHF at the NRG Arena on December 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

The Essence Festival of Culture will bring together the greatest of Black culture’s lawmakers, thought leaders, creatives, spiritual gurus, business executives, health specialists, and musicians in New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend. The festival begins Thursday (July 4) and ends Sunday (July 7). This year marks 30 years of entertainment, networking, and thought-provoking conversations to solve urban problems. Headlining this year will be the Cash Money Millionaires, which include Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Lil Wanye, Turk and B.G. Usher headlines on Saturday night (July 6) and on Sunday, Janet Jackson takes the stage. Other performers throughout the weekend include Victoria Monét, Charlie Wilson, SWV, Anthony Hamilton, and the festival will close with a tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze.

