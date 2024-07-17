Usher Attends Las Vegas Aces Game Two Years After A’ja Wilson’s Hilarious Plea

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces presents Usher with a jersey after a game against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sky defeated the Aces 93-85. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

R&B star Usher finally attended a Las Vegas Aces game, fulfilling A’ja Wilson’s two-year-old request after the team’s championship win. Wilson and Usher shared a warm embrace, with Wilson presenting him with her jersey. Usher had previously invited the team to one of his concerts, where Wilson was serenaded on stage in 2023. Despite the Aces’ loss to the Chicago Sky, Wilson, Sydney Colson, and Jackie Young posed with Usher, who also met with the players after the game. Wilson had an impressive performance with 28 points and 14 rebounds, but the Sky’s Chennedy Carter led her team to victory with 34 points.

Did something you’ve been wanting finally happen? What was it, and how long did you have to wait?