Usher has made a confession about why he postponed his tour opener in Atlanta. According to Usher, he postponed his “Past, Present, Future” tour because of a neck injury. He admitted that he hoped that physical therapy and medical treatments, but the healing didn’t come fast enough, so doctors suggested he not perform. Usher has rescheduled the two Atlanta shows for December.

When was the last time you didn’t let an injury slow you down?