Usher Shares Harry Belafonte Tattoo Following Entertainment Icon’s Passing

Usher has a new tattoo of Harry Belafonte to pay homage to the late entertainment icon, who passed away at 96. The singer revealed his tattoo on Instagram, which is inked largely on his forearm. Photos and videos of Usher and Belafonte were included in the post. “The impression you made on my heart is why I wear you on my skin.” Usher’s caption read. “Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization’s anchor. We are the compass for humanity’s conscience.”

Do you have a tattoo of a celebrity or a historical figure? Share who it is and why you got the tattoo.