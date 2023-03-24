Utah Passes Law Requiring Parental Consent For Kids To Use Social Media Apps

A new state law in Utah requires kids to get parental consent before logging on to social media. The bill also requires age verification for all social media apps and bans children under 18 from using social media between 10:30pm and 6:30am. The law is the first of its kind in the U.S., but similar bills are popping up in other states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas.

How do you feel about this law? Do we need more restrictions on how kids use social media?