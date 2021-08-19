Vanessa Bryant gets emotional over dropping her oldest daughter at College
Vanessa Bryant dropped her oldest daughter off to College at the University of Southern California.
She shared that moment via Instagram with the caption, “Today was rough. This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and
FIGHT ON.”
Natalie responded to her mom’s photo by commenting, “I Love You!!!”
Many other friends and fans offered love and support for Vanessa and her precious daughters.
Do you have any family members going to college this Fall?