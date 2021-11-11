Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay
Veterans Day is a day where we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve in the United States military. Did you know these Hip-Hop stars have served in the military?
Nate Dogg, Bambu, Shaggy, and Mooski all served as Marines.
Army vets include Freddie Gibbs, Muggsy Malone, one-half of The Clipse, No Malice, Ice-T, Mystikal, and Canibus.
MC Hammer served in the Navy.
