Viola Davis Tells Oprah She Prayed for Her Husband
Viola Davis sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a Netflix special titled Oprah + Viola.
The special drops tomorrow, April 22.
In a clip floating around social media, Viola shares the prayer that got her a husband
I went and got on my knees. I said I want a big, Black man from the South
Probably been married before, has kids because I don’t want any pressure in that department.
Someone who has been an actor or understands the artistic community.
Someone who goes to church and loves God.
Three and a half weeks later she met her husband who is a film producer and actor who is from Texas. They have been married since 2003.
Have you ever prayed from something and got what you prayed for? What was it?