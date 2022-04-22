      Weather Alert

Viola Davis Tells Oprah She Prayed for Her Husband

Hi Friend! It’s Shamara! Check this Out!

Viola Davis sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a Netflix special titled Oprah + Viola.

The special drops tomorrow, April 22.

In a clip floating around social media, Viola shares the prayer that got her a husband

I went and got on my knees. I said I want a big, Black man from the South

Probably been married before, has kids because I don’t want any pressure in that department. 

Someone who has been an actor or understands the artistic community.

Someone who goes to church and loves God.

Three and a half weeks later she met her husband who is a film producer and actor who is from Texas. They have been married since 2003.

Have you ever prayed from something and got what you prayed for? What was it?

Connect With Us Listen To Us On