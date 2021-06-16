Virtual And In-Person Events To Celebrate Juneteenth Around The U.S.
Juneteenth (June 19th) is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
If you want to take part in the celebration, here are some events that are being held virtually and in-person all across the United States.
-
- Carolina Core, North Carolina – Juneteenth events all weekend including Black Food Truck Fest, Arts Legacy Awards, etc.
- Chattanooga, Tennessee – The city is celebrating Juneteenth now through June 25 with various events including dance, arts, film, music, visual, etc.
- Colorado Springs, Colorado – The city is hosting a free three-day event and includes a car show, fashion show, games, and performances by local step show talent.
- Fayetteville, North Carolina – The Juneteenth Freedom Festival – Virtual event offering workshops, music, and a variety of special guest speakers.
- Los Angeles, California – The Juneteenth Joy Virtual Celebration is being hosted by The Los Angeles Public Library. The event will feature music, ancestor remembrance, etc.