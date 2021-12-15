Weather Alert
Vivica A. Fox speaks about Motherhood
Vivica A. Fox recently spoke about her life choices and her thoughts on ‘motherhood’.
She said, “Girl, I’m 57. I’ve got six godbabies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman — period.”
She continued, “I love children. Please do not get me wrong, I absolutely love children. In my life, it was career over children. And I never met the man I could have children with. I didn’t.”
Fox added, “I have six godchildren that when God took away my opportunity to bear children, he sent my god babies. So I’ve got kids!”
Which movie from Vivica A. Fox is your favorite?
