Vivica A. Fox speaks about Motherhood

  • Vivica A. Fox recently spoke about her life choices and her thoughts on ‘motherhood’.
  • She said, “Girl, I’m 57. I’ve got six godbabies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman — period.”
  • She continued, “I love children. Please do not get me wrong, I absolutely love children. In my life, it was career over children. And I never met the man I could have children with. I didn’t.”
  • Fox added, “I have six godchildren that when God took away my opportunity to bear children, he sent my god babies. So I’ve got kids!”
  • Which movie from Vivica A. Fox is your favorite?
