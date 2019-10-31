WARM UP WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

You can warm up your Thursday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. You can warm up with great music from back-n-the-day and today mix just the way you like it. If you had a stressful night and not feeling your best, it’s ok, take The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, just give me a call @601-995-1075 or text me at 601-837-1075. Also reminding you that you could win $1,000 in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest. Listen for the keyword every hour then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to winner. So join me Lady Vee on the cold Thursday and warm up with great music.
8% of People Will Pretend Not to be Home If Trick-or-Treaters Come By
HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey, 18% of people say their plan if they get trick-or-treaters tonight is . . . pretend not to be home. 65% will give the kids candy . . . 6% will give out something other than candy . . . and 3% will answer the door but give the kids NOTHING.
FULL STORY: If a bunch of adorable children in costumes knock on your door tonight, are you going to quickly turn off all the lights and sit in silence until they go away?
According to a new survey, 18% of people say their plan if they get trick-or-treaters tonight is . . . pretend not to be home.
65% will give out candy . . . and 6% of people will give kids something besides candy.
And finally, 3% of people are just beggin’ for an eggin’ . . . and say they’ll answer the door but give the kids NOTHING.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS
Helping prevent moth damage:
If you are having moth problems here are some simply solutions. Put cloves in pockets of woolen coats or in bags with sweaters when storing for the off season. They help prevent moth damage and have a nice spicy odor. Before storing blankets for the summer, wash them and add 2 cups of mothballs to the rinse water.