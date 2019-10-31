WARM UP WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey, 18% of people say their plan if they get trick-or-treaters tonight is . . . pretend not to be home. 65% will give the kids candy . . . 6% will give out something other than candy . . . and 3% will answer the door but give the kids NOTHING.

FULL STORY: If a bunch of adorable children in costumes knock on your door tonight, are you going to quickly turn off all the lights and sit in silence until they go away?

According to a new survey, 18% of people say their plan if they get trick-or-treaters tonight is . . . pretend not to be home.

65% will give out candy . . . and 6% of people will give kids something besides candy.

And finally, 3% of people are just beggin’ for an eggin’ . . . and say they’ll answer the door but give the kids NOTHING.

