WARM UP WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI

Did you already put down your Super Bowl bet with your bookie? Or in Vegas? Or on some shady online casino? Or are you going to hold off and make some bets at your Super Bowl party? You’ve got to do SOME kind of gambling or why bother watching.

According to a new study, 22.7 million Americans will make a bet on the Super Bowl . . . which is almost one out of 10 people.

And we’ll bet a total of $6 billion.

)