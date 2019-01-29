WARM UP WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI

You can start your Tuesday with Lady Vee and warm up with great music from back-n-the-day and today. If you are cold and not feeling 100%, why not take the Tuesday Morning Stretch, warm up and feel just a little bit better and by the way, The Morning Stretch is sponsored by Patriot Health Care Insurance great for Senior Citizen. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, why not give me a call and I will give you a shout out. So, Why not warm up with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and enjoy your Tuesday Morning with great music.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL
Take The “Pane” Out Of Washing Your Windows
- Never wash windows on sunny days. They will dry too fast and show streaks
- Never use soap.
- Add 1/2 cup ammonia, 1/2 cup white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to a bucket of warm water for a perfect window washing solution.
- For fast clean-ups, wash with a cloth soaked in white vinegar. This method is great when washing only a few indoor windows.
- Shine with newspaper instead of paper towels. It is cheaper and some feel easier. Be sure you have read the papers or the project could take all day
- No more guess work when drying the inside panes with vertical strokes and the outside panes with horizontal strokes, or vice versa, you will notice quickly which side has the smudges
- After windows have dried, rub a clean blackboard eraser over them for a really fine shine.
Almost One in 10 Americans Will Bet on the Super Bowl . . . for a Total of $6 Billion
Did you already put down your Super Bowl bet with your bookie? Or in Vegas? Or on some shady online casino? Or are you going to hold off and make some bets at your Super Bowl party? You’ve got to do SOME kind of gambling or why bother watching.
According to a new study, 22.7 million Americans will make a bet on the Super Bowl . . . which is almost one out of 10 people.
And we’ll bet a total of $6 billion.
