WARM UP YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: 35 states are rooting for the Rams to win the Super Bowl. In addition to New England, the states rooting for Tom Brady include North Dakota, both Carolinas, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and of course Louisiana . . . which is still salty about the Saints’ loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship.

FULL STORY: Last year, North Dakota was the ONLY state outside of New England that was rooting for the Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles. But Tom Brady actually has MORE supporters this time around.

For starters, there’s Louisiana . . . who’s definitely NOT going to root for the L.A. Rams, because of the way the Saints / Rams NFC Championship game went down.

North Dakota is still in the Patriots’ camp, for whatever reason.