Watch Will Smith As Venus and Serena Williams’ Father in First ‘King Richard’ Trailer
Will Smith portrayal of Richard Williams just gave me chills.
The movie tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams father, Richard Williams.
Witness a father’s vision for his children’s future with his unconventional methods and his love as he executes a brilliant plan to take his daughters from the streets of Compton to the global stage.
Movie is in theaters November 19th and available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.