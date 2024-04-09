Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

We Are The Champions!!!

Share
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 7: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks is showered with confetti after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 at the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Dawn Staley and South Carolina have solidified their status as the next women’s basketball dynasty with two NCAA titles in the last three seasons and an impressive 109 -3 record over the last 3 years.

Iowa started off hot and at one point, held a double-digit lead and ended the first quarter up 27-20. South Carolina battled back to eventually take a three-point lead into halftime. The second half was all Carolina holding Iowa to just 13 points in the third to break things open and never look back.

Recently Played

Single Ladies (put ABeyonce
9:56am
Think Of MeShindellas
9:43am
Why NotJ- Wonn
9:40am
FlashlightParliament
9:32am
I Wanna Get Next To You 1072Rose Royce
9:28am
View Full Playlist