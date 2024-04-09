We Are The Champions!!!
Dawn Staley and South Carolina have solidified their status as the next women’s basketball dynasty with two NCAA titles in the last three seasons and an impressive 109 -3 record over the last 3 years.
Iowa started off hot and at one point, held a double-digit lead and ended the first quarter up 27-20. South Carolina battled back to eventually take a three-point lead into halftime. The second half was all Carolina holding Iowa to just 13 points in the third to break things open and never look back.