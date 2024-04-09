We Are The Champions!!!

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 7: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks is showered with confetti after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 at the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Dawn Staley and South Carolina have solidified their status as the next women’s basketball dynasty with two NCAA titles in the last three seasons and an impressive 109 -3 record over the last 3 years.

Iowa started off hot and at one point, held a double-digit lead and ended the first quarter up 27-20. South Carolina battled back to eventually take a three-point lead into halftime. The second half was all Carolina holding Iowa to just 13 points in the third to break things open and never look back.