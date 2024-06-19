What’s Open and Closed on Juneteenth?

A Juneteenth flag flies on a float during the 45th annual Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrations in Galveston, Texas, on June 15, 2024. Juneteenth falls on June 19 and has often been celebrated on the third Saturday in June, to mark the end of slavery in the US. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Juneteenth is June 19 and has been a federally-recognized holiday since 2021. The holiday commemorating the end of slavery has been honored for many years, but with its relatively new federal status, this also means some businesses are closed. For example, the United States Postal Service will not be delivering regular residential or business mail, and all post offices will be closed. Many major banks will also be closed, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase. However, UPS and FedEx delivery will run as scheduled, and all UPS Store and FedEx Office locations will be open.

When was the first time you learned of Juneteenth?