Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Whoopi Goldberg Unloads On ‘Fartgate’

Share
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Whoopi Goldberg and Forest Whitaker attend a conversation and screening for MGM+'s "Godfather Of Harlem" at The 92nd Street Y, New York on March 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg is fed up over talking about her fart incident on The View. She said on Wednesday’s episode, “Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you [Sunny Hostin and Andy Cohen].” She continued, “A sound was made on the table, and that’s what it was. We don’t need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. OK? We’re good?” Sunny Hostin recently revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen that Whoopi ‘cuts the cheese’ the most on The View, which could be the reason why Goldberg took a strong stance about the subject.

Which host on The View is your favorite and why?

Recently Played

Get On UpEsquires
12:27pm
If Youre ReadyStaple Singers
12:20pm
Letem InBilly Paul
12:16pm
Love TrainOjays
12:13pm
OptimisticSounds Of Blackness
12:09pm
View Full Playlist