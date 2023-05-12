Whoopi Goldberg Unloads On ‘Fartgate’

Whoopi Goldberg is fed up over talking about her fart incident on The View. She said on Wednesday’s episode, “Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you [Sunny Hostin and Andy Cohen].” She continued, “A sound was made on the table, and that’s what it was. We don’t need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. OK? We’re good?” Sunny Hostin recently revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen that Whoopi ‘cuts the cheese’ the most on The View, which could be the reason why Goldberg took a strong stance about the subject.

