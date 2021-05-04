Will Smith Admits He’s In The “Worst Shape” Of His Life In New Instagram Photo

It’s been said that Will Smith is one of the most down to earth celebrities and his latest Instagram pic proves it.

Smith posted a photo of himself in black shorts and a unzipped hoodie showing his chest and stomach with the caption “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life”.

According to his fans, it doesn’t matter. One of the comments state “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want”.

Another person stated “You’re a real one for this”.

Fans loved the fact that he was willing to be vulnerable and share that kind of post.

Do you think you’re in the best or worst shape of your life right now? As an adult, have you always been around the same weight or has it fluctuated?