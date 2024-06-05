Will Smith Handles Gun, Camera at Same Time In ‘Bad Boys 4’ Behind the Scenes

Actors Will Smith (R) and Martin Lawrence (L) arrive for the World Premiere of "Bad Boys For Life" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on January 14, 2020. - The movie opens nationwide on January 17, 2020. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Smith shared a behind-the-scenes look at shooting a fight sequence for the upcoming film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, showcasing the transformation from raw footage to the final on-screen sequence. The fourth installment in the franchise follows detectives Mike and Marcus as they clear their names and investigate a corruption conspiracy. In the BTS post, Smith is seen with a movie camera strapped to him. He effortlessly uses a gun while operating the camera at the same time. The movie, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, will debut on June 6th and stars Vanessa Hudgens, Jacob Scipio, and Joe Pantoliano.New faces joining the cast include Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, and Joyner Lucas.

Are you impressed with Will Smith handling a gun and movie camera simultaneously? Will Bad Boys 4 make fans fall back in love with Will Smith?