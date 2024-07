Will Smith is getting back to the music. The rapper-turned-actor has signed an indie record deal with the Slang record label. Will recently debuted a new song titled “You Can Make It” at this year’s BET Awards. The last time Will dropped music was a 2017 EDM track titled “Get Lit.” His last album, “Lost and Found,” dropped in 2005. What do you think of Will’s new song? What haven’t you done in a long time that you’d like to get back into?