Will Smith Says His Crew Shouldn’t Be Punished For Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith recently revealed that he wants people to watch his new movie, Emancipation, and hopes that his crew won’t be punished for slapping Chris Rock. Will said, “I completely understand if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready.” He continued, “I’m hoping that the material — the power of the film, the timeliness of the story — I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film.” Emancipation is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Why do you think people are making such a big deal about this slap?