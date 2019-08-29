WIN BIG WITH SOFT SOUL KIXIE 107.5

      Weather Alert

You can win big on this Thursday by listening to Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  I have tickets to The Southern Heritage Classic schedule for September 14, 2019 not only that but I will give you an opportunity to win tickets to  enjoy The Anthony Hamilton and Leela James Concert.  If you enjoy great music from back-in-the day and today then you will enjoy Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  You can always feel just a little bit better with The Thursday Morning Street and don’t forget, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and want me to give you a shout out just give me a call @ 601-995-1075 or text me @601-837-1075.   Tune in for your chance to win big and enjoy great music with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 FM.

 

 

A Woman Kidnaps a Car Salesman During a Test Drive and Gets into a Police Chase

HIGHLIGHTS:  A woman in Washington took a car for a test drive on Saturday . . . and wound up KIDNAPPING the car salesman and getting into a police chase.  She’s facing several charges.

FULL STORY:  I guess if you’re test driving a car, you want to see how it’ll perform in all the different ways you’ll use it.  And for a few people, that includes POLICE CHASES.

There’s a 32-year-old woman named Kasandra Ayala from Spokane, Washington and she went to a Nissan dealer on Saturday for a test drive.

But somehow, it turned into a KIDNAPPING . . . when Kasandra wouldn’t let the car salesman get out.  He called the cops, and they wound up in a chase with Kasandra.

She started off driving slowly, but eventually sped up . . . and wound up slamming into three police cars.  The cops finally stopped her by intentionally ramming the car.

It’s not clear WHY Kasandra decided to turn her test drive into a kidnapping and police chase . . . although she did tell the cops she’d smoked meth earlier that day.

 