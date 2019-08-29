WIN BIG WITH SOFT SOUL KIXIE 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A woman in Washington took a car for a test drive on Saturday . . . and wound up KIDNAPPING the car salesman and getting into a police chase. She’s facing several charges.

FULL STORY: I guess if you’re test driving a car, you want to see how it’ll perform in all the different ways you’ll use it. And for a few people, that includes POLICE CHASES.

There’s a 32-year-old woman named Kasandra Ayala from Spokane, Washington and she went to a Nissan dealer on Saturday for a test drive.

But somehow, it turned into a KIDNAPPING . . . when Kasandra wouldn’t let the car salesman get out. He called the cops, and they wound up in a chase with Kasandra.

She started off driving slowly, but eventually sped up . . . and wound up slamming into three police cars. The cops finally stopped her by intentionally ramming the car.

It’s not clear WHY Kasandra decided to turn her test drive into a kidnapping and police chase . . . although she did tell the cops she’d smoked meth earlier that day.