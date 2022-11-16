Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Dies At 113

Virginia McLaurin, who captured the country’s attention and affection when she danced with the Obamas at the White House, has died, her family announced. She was 113 years old. “She had been under hospice care for a few days,” McLaurin’s family writes on Facebook. “She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went.” McLaurin, whose wish was to see the country elect its first Black president, saw her dream come to fruition when she was 106 years old. When she was introduced to the president and first lady, she got so excited she started to dance. “What’s the secret to still be dancing at 106?” the president asked her. “I thought I would never live to get in the White House,” McLaurin answered. “And I tell you, I am so happy.” Later, McLaurin told the Washington Post, “It was the joy of my entire life. I can die smiling now.” Have you ever had a dream come true?