YOUR CHANCE TO BE A WINNER ON SOFT SOUL KIXIE 107.5

FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The biggest popular vote margin in U.S. presidential election history was . . . Warren Harding winning by a 26.17% margin over James Cox in 1920.

2. Since Easter is based on the vernal equinox, the earliest it can possibly be is March 22nd. But the last time Easter was March 22nd was 1818 . . . and the next time will be in 2285. (The latest it can be is April 25th. That will happen next in 2038.)

3. The word “sheriff” is a combination of two Old English words: “shire” and “reeve.” A “reeve” was a person who was responsible for keeping things peaceful in the shire.

4. The horse head in “The Godfather” wasn’t a fake prop. It was an actual dead horse’s head they got from a dog food plant in New Jersey.

5. It takes approximately 540 peanuts to make one 12-ounce jar of peanut bu