YOUR CHANCE TO WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: If you’ve gone five months without any action between the sheets, you’re officially in a “dry spell,” according to a new survey. But don’t worry, because you’re not alone. 28% of American adults said it’s been at least that long.

FULL STORY: Has it been more than five months since you’ve had any action between the sheets? According to a new poll that’s the point when you’ve officially hit a sexual “dry spell.”

But if you qualify, don’t worry. Because you’re not alone. 28% of American adults are currently in a dry spell. Here are six more stats from the survey . . .

1. The average dry spell lasts 11 months. 10 months for men, and 12 for women.

2. The top causes are relationship troubles . . . not being focused on sex . . . being in a long-distance relationship . . . and having a busy work schedule.

3. The average American will go through four dry spells in their life.

4. A dry spell isn’t always a bad thing. 49% of Americans think it can be beneficial. 27% said they’ve come out of it with a better understanding of who they are . . . 26% got to spend more time with friends . . . and 25% said it saved them money.

5. In a perfect world, the average American would like to have sex three times a week. So if the average dry spell lasts 11 months, that’s 132 missed opportunities.

6. And 18% of Americans have reached out to an ex during a dry spell.