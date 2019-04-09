YOUR CHANCE TO WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5

Your chance to win big on WKXI if your participate in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest. All you have to do is listen for the keyword each hour then go to wkix.com and enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000. You know you cant’t forget the Tuesday Morning Stretch, just in case you are not feeling your best you can stretch it out with me and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, it’s simple, just text me 601-837-1075 or you can go to my request line 601-995-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. If you enjoy the best music from back-n-the-day and today, I have that for you on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 where you can be a winner.
28% of Americans Are Currently in a Sexual Dry Spell
HIGHLIGHTS: If you’ve gone five months without any action between the sheets, you’re officially in a “dry spell,” according to a new survey. But don’t worry, because you’re not alone. 28% of American adults said it’s been at least that long.
FULL STORY: Has it been more than five months since you’ve had any action between the sheets? According to a new poll that’s the point when you’ve officially hit a sexual “dry spell.”
But if you qualify, don’t worry. Because you’re not alone. 28% of American adults are currently in a dry spell. Here are six more stats from the survey . . .
1. The average dry spell lasts 11 months. 10 months for men, and 12 for women.
2. The top causes are relationship troubles . . . not being focused on sex . . . being in a long-distance relationship . . . and having a busy work schedule.
3. The average American will go through four dry spells in their life.
4. A dry spell isn’t always a bad thing. 49% of Americans think it can be beneficial. 27% said they’ve come out of it with a better understanding of who they are . . . 26% got to spend more time with friends . . . and 25% said it saved them money.
5. In a perfect world, the average American would like to have sex three times a week. So if the average dry spell lasts 11 months, that’s 132 missed opportunities.
6. And 18% of Americans have reached out to an ex during a dry spell.