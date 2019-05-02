YOU’VE GOT THE BEST MUSIC ON WKXI 107.5

Enjoy your Thursday Morning with the best music on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 with Lady Vee. You can enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today mixed just the way you like it. Not only that but you can take The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is go to the text line @601-837-1075 or give me a call @601-995-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. Start your Thursday with Lady Vee and enjoy the best music on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
Burger King Is Poking Fun at McDonald’s Happy Meals with “Real Meals” Based on Other Moods
HIGHLIGHTS: Burger King is now going after the McDonald’s Happy Meal. They just released five boxes for adults and because, quote, “no one is happy all the time,” the boxes are based on other moods, like SALTY and PISSED. For now, they’re only available at a small handful of Burger Kings this month.
FULL STORY: McDonald’s Happy Meals are for kids. And it makes sense that they’re only for kids . . . because adults aren’t always so happy.
And that’s where Burger King’s latest shot at McDonald’s comes in.
They just announced five new “real meal” boxes for adults because, quote, “No one is happy all the time.” And they all come with a Whopper, fries, and a drink.
The moods on Burger King’s five boxes are: the Pissed Meal . . . Blue Meal . . . Salty Meal . . . Yaaaas Meal . . . and DGAF Meal. Yeah, some of those are definitely trying too hard, but it’s still a pretty good bit overall.
They came up with the not-happy meals as part of a partnership with Mental Health America . . . and they say the point is to raise awareness of mental health issues.
For now, the boxes will be available at a small handful of stores through this month.