A-Rod Marketing Makeup for Men

Alex Rodriguez is sharing his new makeup for men.

The ex-baseball star has teamed up with the wellness brand Hims & Hers to market ‘The Blur Stick,’ which is a concealer.

A-Rod explained, “I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps.”

The Blur Stick is available in eight different shades and is meant to help normalize skin-focused makeup for men by “breaking through stigmas and addressing ’embarrassing’ topics head-on.”

The Blur Stick is 22-dollars at Forhims.com.

